Husband, wife reunited after he spent 53 day in the hospital fighting COVID-19

Leon Wright's wife was unable to visit him at Clark Memorial due to her high-risk on contracting the virus.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — After spending 53 days in the hospital, one man finally got the chance to reunite with his wife.

Leon Wright was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Clark Memorial for 53 days. His wife, Terry, is considered high-risk for contracting the virus. The two had not seen each other at all during Wright's hospitalization.

Finally, Wright was taken off a ventilator and released. He and his wife were able to get a quick hug in before he left for Frazier Rehab.

PHOTOS | Husband, wife reunited after he spends 53 days in hospital beating COVID-19

Clark Memorial Hospital
After spending 53 days in the hospital battling the coronavirus, Leon Wright and his wife are back together.

