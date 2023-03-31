x
Clearwater 5th grader gifted new bike after his was stolen

Police said they are still looking for the thief.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department turned a 5th grader's frown upside down after gifting him a new bike a few hours after his bike was stolen.

The department posted the heartwarming story on its Facebook page and said the boy's bike was stolen as he rode to school Friday morning.

Police jumped into action after learning about the incident, according to the post. 

"Within 90 minutes, they delivered the youngster a new bike so he could make it to and from school." 

Police said they are still looking for the thief.

