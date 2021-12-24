Teen with bone marrow transplant visits CMA's Nicholas the Dolphin

Immunocompromised kids like Jade Westbrooks couldn't visit the aquarium last year due to COVID. She called it a dream come true.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Missouri family visited Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Christmas Eve. It's a visit they've been planning for more than a year.

"We were like, 'We have got to do this.' Nothing is going to hold us. If the flight gets canceled, we’re gonna drive here," Jade Westbrooks, 18, of Jefferson City said.

Jade underwent a bone marrow transplant due to her sickle cell anemia diagnosis. She, along with other immunocompromised kids, were unable to visit in-person last year due to COVID-19.

After getting the OK from doctors, the Westbrooks finally got to meet Nicholas the Dolphin and go on a boat tour to celebrate Jade's progress.

"This was magical," mother Toni Westbrooks said. "I don't have any other words."

The family lived in an RV in St. Louis for about a year to be close to the hospital. They were required to live within 15 minutes of the medical center for the transplant, the family said.

Jade's oldest sister Laya was also diagnosed with sickle cell disease. She passed away at 21 years old.

Toni said Jade's bone marrow started to take effect, a process known as engraftment, on the anniversary of Laya's death.

"That was her reaching out saying, 'Here you go little sis, I've got you,'" Toni said.

Prior their CMA visit, the family spent their first cleared vacation at a waterpark with doctor approval. That also happened to be Laya's birthday.

"All of these moments are connected, so for me my mom, it was totally worth it," Toni said. "This is why we did it."

Jade is currently visiting the hospital every six months to check in on her progress, but the sickle cell disease is now gone, her mother said.

Jade said she credits her mother for being a supportive caregiver throughout her journey.

"I couldn’t even imagine going through it without her," Jade said.

Christmas Eve also happens to be Nicholas the Dolphin's rescue anniversary.

Nicholas was a 6-month-old calf when he and his mother were found stranded near Gibsonton, Fla. on Christmas Eve of 2002.