Clearwater police, firefighters hold parade to help make man's birthday extra special

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Christian Perez got a wonderful surprise for this 25th birthday Wednesday.
Perez has cerebral palsy and his family wanted to mark the special occasion with something equally special but also safe during the pandemic, the city of Clearwater said.
That's where local first responders came in. The city says members of Clearwater police and fire rescue were "more than happy" to help Christian and his family celebrate.
So they came together and did a surprise drive-by parade!
- WATCH: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tosses Vince Lombardi Trophy to another boat during celebratory parade
- It’s about to (hopefully) get easier to get a COVID vaccine at a pharmacy near you
- Democrats call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack
- Trump's 2nd impeachment trial: How long will it take?
- 50 Cent's Super Bowl party costs St. Petersburg company its lease at Albert Whitted Airport
- Suspected cyber attack on Oldsmar water plant prompts security review
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter