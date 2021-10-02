Clearwater police, firefighters hold parade to help make man's birthday extra special

The city says Clearwater first responders were "more than happy" to help Christian and his family celebrate.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Christian Perez got a wonderful surprise for this 25th birthday Wednesday.

Perez has cerebral palsy and his family wanted to mark the special occasion with something equally special but also safe during the pandemic, the city of Clearwater said.

That's where local first responders came in. The city says members of Clearwater police and fire rescue were "more than happy" to help Christian and his family celebrate.

So they came together and did a surprise drive-by parade!