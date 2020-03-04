CLEARWATER, Fla. — COVID-19 did not stop the Clearwater Police Department from helping make one boy's sixth birthday one to remember.
Police said when they found out Christian couldn't go anywhere and had to cancel his birthday party because of the coronavirus pandemic, they showed up to surprise him.
Clearwater police officers decided to drive by Christian's house with their lights and sirens on and wished him a happy birthday.
Christian smiled, waved, jumped up and down like it was the best birthday ever.
Christian's mother wrote to the Clearwater Police Department and said, “I cannot thank you enough for helping to make my son's birthday extra special! What we thought might be a really sad birthday turned into probably the best one he has had and will have! I may have too much to live up to now. Thank you again for making this happen. The officers were amazing!!”
The Clearwater Police Department wished Christian a very happy sixth birthday on its Facebook page.
