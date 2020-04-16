TAMPA, Fla. — Get out and help. It’s that simple. And it's what the Heights Citizens Bicycle Brigade is doing every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Devon Brady created the brigade's system to help neighborhood businesses and families. He’s a captain with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and these days is wearing two helmets.

“My days on duty now are kind of similar to my days at home. It’s either I jump on the fire truck or I jump on my bike. One way or the other it’s kind of the same thing,” Brady said.

They have about 20 riders, and could always use more, who run orders from local restaurants to neighbors in Seminole Heights, Tampa Heights and some parts of Sulphur Springs. The group even includes coloring books with the orders from a local church to give to kids.

They don't charge for delivery and don't keep the tips. They want those to go to restaurant workers.

“It hits a sweet spot of providing the assistance that the restaurants really desperately need right now, giving people a way to feel like they’re helping out, being able to get outside and get a little exercise is a fantastic thing as well and just also having something for the neighborhood to feel good about and see us out there riding,” Brady said.



On average they ride 10-15 miles a shift. Support from the community is what keeps them goings, including message of gratitude, similar to this message a community member taped to their door for the brigade:



“Dear Bicycle Brigade, Thx [sic] for the grub. We appreciate what you’re doing. We moved to the Heights because they take care of one another."

A message that reinforces why the group has chosen to commit to this effort daily.

"Getting out there and helping people in whatever way you can do is one of the best things you can do to one of these kinds of storms,” Brady said.

The Heights knows that well. They come together. They support each other and spin positivity.

“It’s a good unifying force for people to get behind and I think it something we’re probably going to miss it when it’s done,” Brady said.



If you’re in the Heights area and want to join the Bicycle Brigade, reach out on Facebook.



This story was inspired by a local resident who let 10News reporter Courtney Robinson know about the awesome things happening in their neighborhood on Nextdoor. She’s looking to share the positive stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

