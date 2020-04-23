BRANDON, Fla — Birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic have been different for people globally, and this time has to be particularly confusing for children.

Parties have been canceled or postponed, but here’s something that will make you smile.

5-year-old Kolton from Brandon loves law enforcement. This year for his birthday, he was supposed to have a police-themed birthday party, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus.

So, Kolton’s parents got creative and made some calls and the plan began!

On April 17, Kolton’s original party date, some very special visitors. Fourteen sheriff’s office and fire rescue vehicles paraded by his house to celebrate his big day. While practicing social distancing, he even got the chance to set off a siren.

Deputies also brought gifts and balloons for Kolton. In a phone interview with 10 News, Kolton told us it was the coolest party ever.

Kolton and his family would like to thank members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s District 2 and 3 Squads, and the Hillsborough County Fire Department for taking time out of their busy days to make Kolton’s birthday memorable. Another big thank you to Deputy Jay Hajj, who helped the family organize the special birthday wish.

