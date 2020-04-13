LAKELAND, Fla. — We all could use a reason to smile right now, but those in senior living facilities and assisted living facilities are among those who likely need one most.

Facilities across the U.S. are closed to visitors for coronavirus-related concerns, causing loved ones to sign to family members through windows or create signs to share engagement news. Those most vulnerable to the virus have been having to go without contact with those who mean the most to them.

In an effort to lift their spirits, the Lakeland Fire Department and other county agencies, community partners and family members decided to throw a parade for seniors at Grace Manor at Lake Morton.

"Employees at Grace Manor wanted to remind their residents how much they are loved and that their community is thinking about them, so they organized a community parade to lift their spirits and allow the residents to safely interact, at a distance," the fire department wrote in a release.

Fire rescue trucks and police cars put on their lights and sirens and honked their horns as they waved to seniors sitting out in front of the assisted living facility.

Others wore costumes or played music to entertain the seniors.

"Everyone’s efforts to make this happen is a beautiful example of how we all come together in each other’s greatest time of need," the fire department wrote

As for the seniors at the facility? The loved it. Waving and pointing at the parade as their community celebrated them.

