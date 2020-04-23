TAMPA, Fla. — Wheelchairs 4 Kids, a Tarpon Springs based nonprofit organization, held a parade today at the homes of some of their kids in their program.

They teamed up with the Tampa Fire Department and the Tampa Police Department to honk, wave and bring cheer to those kids and their families.

Also bringing smiles to the kids, The Friendly Kia Trolley, Elsa from Frozen, three-time World Series Champion Randy Knorr of the Washington Nationals, and Titus O’Neil, the WWE Superstar.

The Executive Director of Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Madeline Robinson, says they usually host outings for those kids and their families. They call them ‘really fun days.’

“That’s when we take them out to have fun. We take them to Bucs Training Camp, Rays games, water skiing, and indoor skydiving,” Robinson said.

Since the stay at home directive, they’ve had to cancel five of those events.

“So we thought this is something we can do where we can still see the kids and let them know that we are still caring about them and that they are still in our hearts. We just wanted to cheer them up a little bit," Robinson said.

In the last month, they’ve filled 22 requests for custom wheelchairs for children with physical disabilities. Donations are down and they just received 40 more equipment requests for children.

For more information or to make a donation, visit their website at www.Wheelchairs4Kids.org.

