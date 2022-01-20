Halls Deli and Cuban Cafe off Maynardville Pike said someone dropped a $1,000 tip on a roughly $20 check Wednesday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The staff at a restaurant in Halls received a massive surprise Wednesday afternoon after a very generous customer left them a $1,000 tip on the check.

Halls Deli and Cuban Cafe off Maynardville Pike said someone came in and ordered just shy of $20 worth of food Wednesday afternoon.

The tipping suggestions for the bill were written below the box. The customer could have gone with 20% -- but decided to bump that up and throw a couple extra zeros on the end to add on roughly 5000% gratuity: a $1,000 tip.