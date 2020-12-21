Customer surprises Ruskin restaurant with $2,020 tip

The kind act is said to be part of a tip challenge that started earlier this year.

RUSKIN, Fla. — In a year where we could all use more reasons to smile, employees at South Shore Pizza have a couple thousand.

On Dec. 16, the Ruskin restaurant was surprised by the kind act of a customer who left them a $2,020 tip on a $29 bill.

All they asked for in return? That it was split evenly among their team.

"All of our employees would like to thank the generous customer who tipped $2,020 on a large pizza and 8 piece wing order. They asked that it would be split evenly amongst everyone and we did just that," the location wrote on Facebook.

South Shore Pizza said the customer did not make a big deal out of the tip, but that it made the day of those behind the counter.

The 2020 tip challenge took off online earlier this year with people completing the random acts of kindness as they can. Some leave $20.20 while others up the ante.

Donnie Wahlberg shined the spotlight on the "#2020tipchallenge" when he also dropped $2,020 on an IHOP order.

