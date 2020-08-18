Delta pilot couple retires on same flight after nearly 72 years of combined service

A routine flight became much more for a couple who took the reins one last time.

NEW YORK — A lot of times when we fly, it's just a normal flight. We don't necessarily remember the time in the sky, just what happens where we're going. For one couple though, their flight to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport was all about the clouds.

Joe and Margrit Fahan were in the cockpit for the last time, as they retire after 71.5 combined years of service!

As his voice cracks in the video, Joe says "Well the flight's over, shut down checklist is over, the jobs are over."

The couple also says they were surprised on their decent, to learn they would get a water cannon salute. In another post, they say they tried for a week but were denied due to COVID-19 concerns.

The couple says told 7News they retired to try and save a couple of jobs for junior pilots who were going to be furloughed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CBS News, more than 17,000 Delta employees have taken early retirement or early out packages to help the airline avoid any layoffs or furloughs.

