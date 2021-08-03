x
Navy takes flight, gives widow a 100th birthday to remember

Ima Black wanted to go for a helicopter ride on her 100th birthday. The US Navy granted that wish.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turning 100 is already a special milestone for those who make it to the century mark. 

For Ima Black, the big day became even more memorable when the US Navy took her on the ride of a lifetime.

The navy granted Black's birthday wish. They gave her a helicopter ride.

Black is the widow of Delbert Black, the navy's first-ever master chief petty officer. On the ride, the helicopter flew around the USS Delbert D. Black, a ship named after Black's late husband. 

Credit: Chief Petty Officer Mark Richardson
Mrs. Ima Black holds a photo of her late husband, Delbert Black who was the very first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy and served as MCPON from 1967 to 1971, in Oralndo, Fla., July 30, 2016.

The Department of Defense shared a Facebook post with pictures from Black's birthday. The flight took place in Jacksonville, Florida at the Naval Station Mayport. 

Milestone Moment | Ima Black takes helicopter ride for 100th birthday!

1 / 7
Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 21, 2021) Ima Black, the widow of Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, crosses the flight line following a flight on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter.

