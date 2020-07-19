She showed up at the house her owners had lived in 2 years earlier.

LAWSON, Mo. — Talk about a "ruff" trip!

Cleo, the Labrador retriever, went missing from her home in Olathe, Kansas earlier this month. Her family posted on Facebook asking for help to find the 4-year-old dog.

That help ended up coming from nearly 60-miles away in the town of Lawson, Missouri. That's where Cleo showed up on the front porch of a home, just a few days after she went missing. The homeowners told KMBC it took some time for Cleo to trust them.

"She wouldn't let us quite come near her," Colton Michael told the Missouri news station.

The homeowners were finally able to take Cleo to a vet to have her scanned for a microchip. To their surprise, the chip came up with their Missouri address. That's when they realized she must belong to the family who lived there 2 years ago.

"She finds her way home, and there's some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody," Michael said.

He contacted Cleo's family who couldn't believe where she ended up.

"It's the most bizarre story. Really, she's everything to us and to my mother," Drew, Cleo's owner, told KMBC. "It just feels really good to be reunited with her."