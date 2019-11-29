ENGLAND, UK — A dying man and his son were able to watch the new "Star Wars" film ahead of its release, thanks to a hospice center and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Earlier this week, Rowans Hospice in England tweeted a plea to help a "HUGE 'Star Wars' fan" see the film with his son. "Sadly, time is not on his side," the hospice center said.

In the replies, the hospice center and other Twitter users tagged stars of the film and Iger, who first said: "we will certainly try."

Then on Thursday, Iger tweeted the good news: The company was able to share "The Rise of Skywalker" with the man and his family at the hospice center.

"May the force be with you and with us all!" Iger said.

In a statement, a health care support worker who first shared the man's wishes said she was "utterly speechless."

"The response from everyone, including the Star Wars community, has been absolutely phenomenal over the last few days," Lisa Davies said. "So a massive thank you to every single person that has shared our post and given their time to help make this possible."

