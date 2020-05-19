x
heartwarming

'I hope this helps': Ex-NFL star leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Chad Johnson tweeted out a photo showing the tip he left at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City.
COOPER CITY, Fla — Miami native and former NFL star Chad Johnson is making headlines off the field.

The former Miami Dolphin left a $1,000 tip Monday at a restaurant in Cooper City, and he tweeted about it.

His meal at Havana's on Griffin Road was only $37.40, but he tacked on the huge tip and left a message for the server, Catalina.

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps,” Johnson wrote at the bottom of the receipt. “I love you.”

