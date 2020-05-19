'I hope this helps': Ex-NFL star leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

COOPER CITY, Fla — Miami native and former NFL star Chad Johnson is making headlines off the field.
The former Miami Dolphin left a $1,000 tip Monday at a restaurant in Cooper City, and he tweeted about it.
His meal at Havana's on Griffin Road was only $37.40, but he tacked on the huge tip and left a message for the server, Catalina.
“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps,” Johnson wrote at the bottom of the receipt. “I love you.”
