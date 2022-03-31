Local family sets up lemonade stand with hopes to raise money for people in Ukraine

There's a goal to raise $1,000, with family and friends already offering to send donations.

TAMPA, Fla. — Can you think of anything sweeter than a lemonade stand in Florida? How about adding in the pleasure of donating to help families across the world?

A family in Tampa already has this perfect pairing in mind.

Cynthia Metler and her three granddaughters are planning to debut their fresh lemonade Saturday at a fundraiser in hopes of raising money to send to Ukraine.

The stand will be set up from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., or as Metler says, "[until] lemonade runs out." People interested in the sweet sugary drink can make their way to 3906 S Church Avenue, Tampa 33611 bright and early Saturday.

There's a goal to raise $1,000, with family and friends already offering to send donations.

“Whatever we get goes a long, long way to help people in Sambir,” Metler explains.

All money raised by the lemonade stand will go directly to people in need in the Ukrainian city of Sambir.

But how exactly will the money get across the world? Metler has a friend whose family lives in Sambir. The family friend uses money grams to send to her family who helps displaced people who come through the city, Melter explains.

Something notable? With $900 sent over by the friend, two families were reportedly able to find apartments in Sambir.

“They buy food, diapers or anything that they can for the people that they see coming through their town to try to cross over to Poland,” Metler says.

Along with helping others, Metler says this is a good lesson for her grandchildren who have been working hard cutting and squeezing lemons.

“I think it teaches our children that helping others is not really a donation or help if you don’t put some type of sacrifice into it,” Melter explains. “It takes a little bit of self-sacrifice to be able to really have meaning for what you’re doing.”

“I’m trying to teach them that we're helping people that lost everything…”