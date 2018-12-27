Christmas was sad and merry for a Winston-Salem dad.

Dexter Tinnin refuses to give up his iPhone for an Android at his family's urging because of his late mother, according to a post from his daughters. Tinnin's mom died in 2009 and his phone contains the last voicemail she left him.

His daughter Melia says he likes to listen to it from time to time. Tinnin will lose the voicemail if he switches phones.

His daughters decided to get him a teddy bear for Christmas, but it wasn't just any teddy bear. It was a Build-A-Bear that contained that last voicemail recording of his mother.

When he opened the bear, his daughter Melia recorded his reaction the moment he heard his mom's voicemail. And now, Melia's tweet has all of Twitter weeping.

It has been viewed over 7 million times, retweeted more than 100,000 times and favored more than 500,000 times.

The family has hit celebrity status as media from around the globe are reaching out to them for interviews, including WFMY News 2.