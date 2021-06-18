Father and son bike across America

The two are biking from Washington State to the Empire State Building in New York.

WASHINGTON — This Sunday is Father's Day.

Most dads likely will spend the day taking it easy, but James Colver is no ordinary dad.

He and his son Shepherd likely will be out on the road on their bikes. The two are currently biking across America.

Their trip started in Washington state, and they hope to reach their destination - the Empire State Building in New York - by August.

The trip was Shepherd's idea two years ago.

His father said that the trip would take all summer, to which 9-year-old Shepherd responded that it sounds great, spending all summer riding together.

Their journey was cut short in 2019 when Shepherd was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Fast-forward two years, Shepherd has his Insulin, and the two are making their way across the country once again.

Shepherd was asked what's been the highlight of their journey so far.

"Just spending time with my dad," Shepherd said.

His dad said the time together has been great, and he'll be disappointed when the trip comes to an end.

"Part of me is kind of dreading the fact that there's only 1,600 miles left. I'm going to feel pretty sad when we have to stop," James Colver said. "I've really had the time of my life."

