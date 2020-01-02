HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Hernando County helped a family out of a scary situation Thursday.

A family was on their way to the hospital for a family member experiencing a medical emergency when the unexpected happened -- they ran out of gas.

In a panic, they dialed 911 and paramedics and firefighters responded, treated and transported the individual to the hospital.

But the assistance did not stop there.

The rest of the family was left without money, gas and a tire that was losing air.

That's when, without hesitation, crew members started to push the car about a quarter-mile uphill to get the family to a gas station.

"HCFR administration would like to acknowledge the crew at station 11 for going above and beyond the call of duty to serve the citizens of Hernando County," the department said in a Facebook post. "This truly exemplifies the meaning of why HCFR exists...to serve others! "

