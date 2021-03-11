x
Heartwarming

Firefighters rescue dog from fence using jaws of life

Fire crews in California helped a curious puppy that got its head wedged in a fence.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Those of us who have dogs know how curious they can be when they are puppies. But the curiosity got the best of one puppy.

One puppy in California was rescued by firefighters after it got its head wedged in a fence.

The Kern County Fire Department posted about the rescue on its Facebook page. Responding crews had to use the jaws of life to cut the fence away from the dog's head where it got stuck. It took a little while, but the dog was eventually freed and not hurt.

"He was unharmed and very happy to be freed," firefighters said on social media.   

