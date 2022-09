Antonio Carrizales served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — You can help make a birthday wish come true for a veteran in Floresville.

Antonio Carrizales is turning 100-years-old on Sunday. He served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II.

We're told all he wants for this birthday is 100 birthday cards!

If you would like to send him a special message, you can mail a card to the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville. It's located at 200 Veterans Drive.