A Florida man is taking his dance moves to TikTok for each day that his son is in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Chris Askew has posted nearly two dozen videos since his newborn son, Dylan, was born on Jan. 12, according to the TODAY Show.

His wife Danielle suffered a partial placental abruption, which occurs when the placenta partially separates from the uterine wall.

Dylan was born 10 weeks premature, at just a little over four pounds, and is currently in the NICU.

While Dylan has continued to develop and gain weight, 42-year-old Askew has found a way to connect with fellow NICU parents: Dance.

"Dylan's had a couple of bad days, but for the most part it's been really positive," Askew told the TODAY Show.

"We just passed 21 days in the NICU, and we were two days in when I started my dancing. They haven't set an exact date when he'll be able to come home, but they're projecting maybe another two to three weeks."

"When this started, I really didn't have a mission for it or a plan," Askew said.

"But now I've seen that it helps people and makes them smile, so I'm going to spread that out as much as I can to everybody."