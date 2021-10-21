"R.I.P. Gabby" is spelled out in a corn maze at Hunsader Farms in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Love and support have been pouring in since Gabby Petito's disappearance and death in September.

Now a Florida family-owned farm is paying tribute to her as well.

Hunsader Farms in Bradenton spelled out "R.I.P. Gabby" in its corn maze.

The farm posted on Facebook, "Our 2021 corn maze. With this being so close to home and heavy on our hearts, we wanted to pay tribute to Gabby and her family. This National story has not just helped find Gabby, but has helped find other missing persons. To Gabby’s family: our thoughts and prayers are with you!"

Last week, an autopsy concluded that Petito was killed by "manual strangulation." Dr. Brent Blue, a Wyoming coroner, confirmed that her death was a homicide.

Petito's fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, is the only person of interest in her case. The two set out on a cross-country road trip in Petito's van, visiting national parks at the beginning of July.

However, Laundrie returned home in Petito's van without her on Sept. 1.

Days after his return, Laundrie disappeared.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the North Port Police Department, FBI and agency partners began searching for him in the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he went.

Suspected human remains were found Wednesday near the vast Carlton Reserve, not far from where some of Brian Laundrie's belongings were located, the FBI confirmed.

Those items included a backpack and a notebook, all in an area that had been underwater until recently, FBI special agent in charge Michael McPherson said.