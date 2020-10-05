x
heartwarming

Florida nurse returns home after 40 days on New York's coronavirus front line

Nurse Practitioner Kara Jones made her long-awaited return after helping fight against the coronavirus at New York's Central Bronx Hospital.
Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue

ORLANDO, Fla. — After 40 days of working on the coronavirus front lines in New York -- the nation's epicenter -- one Florida nurse is finally home.

Nurse Practitioner Kara Jones made her long-awaited return Saturday to Florida after helping fight against the coronavirus at New York's Central Bronx Hospital.

This isn't the first time Jones served her country. Orange County Fire Rescue says she is an Amry veteran and former flight nurse. 

Waiting to surprise her at Orlando International Airport? Her husband, Eng. Timothy Jones.

The fire rescue and the airport made sure to give her a heroes' welcome. Two fire engines shooting water cannons over the plane as it taxied toward the gate.

Once inside Timothy waited for his wife, the two embracing in the terminal.

That's not all the fire rescue had planned for her. 

Other nurses, firefighters and friends waited at baggage claim with signs reading "our hearo wears scrubs," "thank you for your service," and "Nurse Practitioner Kara what's your superpower?"

The couple cleared moved by the sweet surprise as they covered their mouths in shock and wiped tears from their eyes. 

Thank you, Kara, for all that you do! 

