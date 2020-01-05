PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Florida moved to distance learning just about a month ago, and some students and teachers are really beginning to miss each other.
One teacher in Pasco County thought of a creative way to see her students and still stay safe while abiding by coronavirus social distancing rules.
All it took was a window, an erasable marker and a game of tic-tac-toe.
Pasco County Schools said Deer Park Elementary teacher Magen Wilson went to students' house and started playing the game with them through the window.
Taking turns marking Xs and Os, a simple task, was enough to show her students she cares.
Let's hear it for our teachers!
