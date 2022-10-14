Local teen with congenital heart condition has Make-A-Wish fulfilled

Matthew Hyer can't do many physical activities, but he has a passion for kayak fishing.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A teen with a congenital heart condition from Tarpon Springs had a Make-A-Wish fulfilled and it's definitely something to hear about.

Because of his condition, 14-year-old Matthew Hyer can't do many physical activities, but he has a passion for kayak fishing.

So what did he get? None other than a kayak that he can fish from. He also had a special visitor.

Adam Fisk, a kayak fisherman Hyer knows from social media, made sure to make an appearance when the teen was receiving his very own kayak.

"With his own high-end equipment, the teenager will now be able to enjoy his time on the water while pedaling his way to better health," leaders from the Make-A-Wish Foundation explained in a news release.

Hyer was gifted a Hobie Pro Angler kayak that was spruced up with many accessories for him to use.