CLEARWATER, Fla — Make room for one more at the party! A little boy in Clearwater was so excited for his first Fourth of July celebration that he made a surprise appearance.
A call came in to 911 around 5 p.m. on July Fourth from a man who said his wife was going into labor. The only problem? The pair were celebrating the holiday on a pontoon boat out on the waters of Old Tampa Bay.
The man told dispatchers he was trying to make it to shore as fast as he could. They directed him to the closest location -- the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Minutes later, the man pulled his boat up to the crowded beach.
Clearwater Fire Medics Kenny Sweitzer and Tyler Whitfield only had a few minutes to help. They climbed aboard and reached the woman at 5:33 p.m. Just four minutes later, a little baby boy entered the world. Dad got to cut the cord. Mom and baby were then taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. Both are doing well!
The little guy certainly came into the world with a bang on the Fourth!
