x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

heartwarming

Clearwater Fire Medics deliver baby boy on Courtney Campbell beach

The whole ordeal started out on the waters of Old Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Make room for one more at the party! A little boy in Clearwater was so excited for his first Fourth of July celebration that he made a surprise appearance.

A call came in to 911 around 5 p.m. on July Fourth from a man who said his wife was going into labor. The only problem? The pair were celebrating the holiday on a pontoon boat out on the waters of Old Tampa Bay.

RELATED: FHP troopers help deliver baby girl in Tampa

The man told dispatchers he was trying to make it to shore as fast as he could. They directed him to the closest location -- the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Minutes later, the man pulled his boat up to the crowded beach.

Credit: Rob Shaw/Clearwater
Fire Medics Kenny Sweitzer and Tyler Whitfield pose outside of Station 49 after helping deliver a baby boy on the beach on Fourth of July.

Clearwater Fire Medics Kenny Sweitzer and Tyler Whitfield only had a few minutes to help. They climbed aboard and reached the woman at 5:33 p.m. Just four minutes later, a little baby boy entered the world. Dad got to cut the cord. Mom and baby were then taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. Both are doing well!

The little guy certainly came into the world with a bang on the Fourth!

RELATED: Woman reels in tagged redfish worth $90,000 from Corpus Christi waters

RELATED: Dog rescued from house fire in Winter Haven

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter