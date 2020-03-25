BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many are struggling the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but local organizations and communities are doing what they can to share joy and happiness to others during the tough time.

The Aquarium of Niagara followed the lead of other aquariums across the country and are letting some of their residents visit the other exhibits while they are shut down to visitors. Desi the penguin and Mia the sea lion visit their favorite aquarium staff members and make sure they are staying hard at work and safe.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra musicians are also entertaining their fans from afar. On their social media pages, one of the trombone players shared "The Sabre dance, " while a violinist shared a concert she is playing for her dog.

In Amherst, a whole neighborhood came together to give their neighbor a 16th birthday she won't forget. Christina Osacio couldn't go to school, have a party or got to the DMV to get her learner's permit, but her friends and family helped her celebrate by giving her a birthday parade outside her house. Dozens of cars drove up and down her street, with signs, honking, waving and sharing messages out their windows.

Christina's mom told 2 On Your Side, "They put a forever smile on not only my daughter, but my face as well. City of good neighbors and social distancing at its finest."

RELATED: Let's take a breath with Niagara Falls, shall we?

RELATED: Teachers greet students with parade during coronavirus closure

RELATED: Social distancing birthday: This family celebrated a great-grandma's 95th from her front yard