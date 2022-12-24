No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home

The look on his son's face says it all.

ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney.

At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.

That didn't stop one dad from making his 2-year-old son Micah's dreams come to fruition. His dad said that all he wanted was a white Christmas. To fulfill that promise, Micah's dad started working on a holiday surprise of his own.

As the temps dropped into the single-digits late Friday night, Micah's dad ran the power washer out into the backyard. When Micah woke up, he had the Christmas Eve of his dreams.

The joy on his face is simply a priceless one that can bring a smile to anyone's face during this holiday season. Take a look: