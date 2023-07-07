Georgia mom travels to hear son's heartbeat that was gifted to stranger after his death

A Georgia mom traveled hundreds of miles to hear her son's heartbeat in a stranger's chest after he died in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Georgia mother searching for healing and connection took a journey across states to hear the beat of her son's heart a year following his death.

Thomas died in 2022 in a tragic motorcycle accident at the young age of 19. Following that, his mother, Leah Ozment, made the selfless decision to donate his organs.

But she didn't stop there; in heartfelt letters addressed to the recipients, she shared the story of her beloved son.

"I am prouder of him than I could have ever imagined," Leah said.

One of those letters made its way to Indiana to Jason Summers, the grateful recipient of Thomas' heart. And the two met on the day that would have been Thomas' 20th birthday.

Leah traveled to Jason's home, brimming with anticipation. She met Jason face-to-face and listened to her son's heart beating.

"It just gives me a lot of peace," Jason said. "He is my forever hero. He will always be a part of my family."

The heart-wrenching coincidence that binds their stories is equally remarkable. Jason Summers, too, endured the devastating loss of his son, Cory, in a similar motorcycle accident that same year. Through their shared experiences and Thomas' beating heart, they find solace and support, piecing together fragments of shattered lives.

"It's just overwhelming. My heart just hurts for her because I know just three months prior what I was going through," Jason said.

Fueled by her undying love for her son, Leah has found purpose in this healing journey. And while Leah's heart remains broken, she has discovered that even amidst the sorrow, plenty of positivity emerges.

"My heart is broken, and it always will be, but it's not a bad day. I don't have bad days anymore because there's too much positive that comes out of it,"

Thomas' heart continues to beat, uniting these two families and providing a source of healing and hope.