MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the oldest matriarch of one family is celebrating a major milestone.

Grandma Johnnie Mae Waters is turning 101-years-old.

Her granddaughter, Jasmine Edwards, wrote in to 13WMAZ, saying she just wanted to honor Johnnie in a special way, since they can't have a normal celebration.

Jasmine says she's the last living sibling out of seven, and she needs very little assistance in her day-to-day life.

She says Johnnie wakes up every morning to watch 13WMAZ while having her breakfast and coffee.

Johnnie says the key to living a long life is to treat people right, according to Jasmine.

"She raised a village, and we will continue to celebrate her," Jasmine said, in an email.

Happy birthday Johnnie!

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

Warner Robins business owner creates #RobinsStrong mural to spread positivity

Adorable Macon 4-year-old wants you to wash your hands

Warner Robins woman creates plastic hooks to fasten healthcare workers' masks

Perry shows support for healthcare workers with car rally, prayer

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.