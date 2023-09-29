'She makes me feel happy!' | Golden Girl Blanche helping kids through cancer in Atlanta

A golden retriever with a heart for service is working hard to help sick kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta take on the toughest task of all.

ATLANTA — A new employee on the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is bringing smiles to the kids being treated there.

This golden girl is learning the ropes.

Blanche is new on the job and still getting used to the work requirements. While the walks down the hall don't bring her wags, she sure loves laying down on the job.

"It's an instant smile. That's hard to get in the hospital," said Handler Becca Greer.

Greer started working with Blanche as part of her job as a Child Life Specialist at the hospital on the Cancer Floor.

"When kids are petting her, it honestly opens up conversations about how they're feeling that day, maybe something that's been bothering them, and they're more willing to talk to Blanche about it than they would be someone else," she said.

Blanche is jumping in to the job, earning the confidence of the kids.

Even finding a work bestie.

"Blanche and Michael have such a special bond, it's like nothing I've ever seen before," said Greer, referring to 11-year-old patient Michael Boswell.

"She makes me feel happy! She comforts me," Michael said.

Blanche comes to Michael's side as he takes on his new task: beating cancer. The treatment has taken a toll on the 11-year-old, working overtime to overcome it. That's when Blanche clocks in to help him through it, to help him rest.

"To see Blanche walk in and his face light up and bring him true happiness and true joy and watch everything just fade away and be in the moment with her, it's a true blessing," said Michael's Mom, Beth Boswell.

Blanche's work is giving the kids on the Cancer Floor the confidence to do the toughest job of all.

"She's so calm. And she's so wonderful at just jumping up in the bed, putting her head on their chest, looking them in the eye, loving on them," said Greer.

Job well done.