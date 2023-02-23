Good Samaritan who pulled man from wreckage turns up at the hospital as his physical therapist

A series of chance meetings between 85-year-old Archie Suse and avid cyclist Alex Strouhal started as an errand for Chinese food

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man has credited a good Samaritan for coming to his rescue after he was pulled out from a dangerous crash.

When he sought to find the man to thank him after their encounter, the good Samaritan coincidentally showed up in his hospital room as his therapist.

The series of chance encounters all started with what was supposed to be a simple errand to pick up dinner.

"I had left out of the north end of University Park and headed over to Lockwood Ridge to get some Chinese food," said 85-year-old Archie Suse.

Suse said he had driven past avid cyclist Alex Strouhal twice but not long after he passed him the second time, things took a different turn for him.

"The last thing I remember is that I was entering into a curve with a bridge and I just passed out," Suse said.

Suse's vehicle swerved from the left lane onto the right lane and barely missed oncoming vehicles before it crashed into the bridge.

"The next thing I knew, Alex was standing over me. I was trying to accelerate the car. Alex was telling me 'Sir don't do that, the car is not going anywhere it's not drivable,' he just took charge," Suse said.

Strouhal called 911 and took over the scene by using his bike to stop traffic. He then assisted Suse by getting him out of the wreckage until help arrived.

"Most people would think about stopping and there was a lot of traffic and I just didn't want any other cars to run into him while he was still in the car," said Alex Strouhal of Sarasota.

Strouhal who has worked as a physical therapist for more than 20 years at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital normally rides his bike to and from work and was returning home when he saw the crash occur.

"When I saw the accident, I was worried about what kind of shape Archie was in but I knew I had to stop traffic," he said. "Archie was so friendly even after all that commotion he was a very nice guy and you can tell that he wanted to know who I was," said Strouhal.

Suse was taken to Sarasota Doctors Hospital but armed with only a first name, he said he kept asking about the man who rescued him.

Little did he know Strouhal was his assigned physical therapist. Strouhal showed up at Suse's bedside the next day only this time in his hospital scrubs.

"I can't believe it's the same guy that helped me out of my car. It's like a miracle. I thought maybe I had gone to heaven and this was my guardian angel. It was quite a shock to see him," said Suse.

The two men saw again at a special meeting at the hospital and Suse was able to say thank you.

"I'm just I'm just glad you're doing well Archie," said Strouhal.

"Thank you Alex," Suse responded. "I'm glad you're doing well. You got the help that you needed and you're back to normal," Strouhal continued as the men shook hands.

The two men say they plan to have dinner with family who wants to meet and also extend their gratitude.