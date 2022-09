Officers discovered that a noise complaint call that was made, was actually a girl celebrating her quinceañera. So, they helped her celebrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party.

Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party.

A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the weekend.

Family and friends invited the officers to stay for some food and help celebrate with the girl.

Officers handed out some stickers to the kids and even snapped a picture with the birthday girl.

Over the weekend, Officers Matthews, King and Johnson, received a call about a noise complaint and went to check it out.... Posted by Greensboro Police Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022