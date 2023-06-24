Angelique and Antoinette Armstrong have spent nearly 30 years searching for their father.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of things make up an identity, such as where you were raised, how you were raised, and who your parents are.

A lot of people know the answer to that last piece of the puzzle, but others don't.

For nearly three decades, twins, Angelique and Antoinette Armstrong have wondered about their biological father. They turned to a DNA search and found a match.

At a young age, Angelique and Antoinette would watch other kids play with their dads in awe of their bond.

"It kind of made me feel a way, like what it would be like to have a dad versus just my mom and my other siblings," said Angelique Armstrong.

She and her twin sister Antoinette grew up in the Triad never knowing their father leading Angelique to take on a parent role.

"I thought I had to be stronger or more protector because a father is supposed to protect us, especially the young girls."

It wasn't until the two were in the 7th grade that they took the concern to their mother.

"The conversation was cut short because it wasn't much that she could really say or wanted to say when it came to us or really trying to figure out who our dad was," said Armstrong.

Their mother was only able to give them a first name, Micah. Desperate to find answers, they took matters into their own hands.

"So back then Yahoo search, Google search typing in all of the names of his name, and looking for almost every possibility," said Antoinette Armstrong.

They narrowed their search to New York, where they were born, but still no answers.

"It was kind of difficult, but definitely something that made us happy because it was a start," said Antoinette Armstrong.

Years later, Antoinette decided to try out Ancestry DNA, a site meant to help find genetic relatives.

"I actually matched with a first cousin, which was mainly my goal was to match with someone from that side of the family so I was super excited," said Armstrong.

She wrote to her newly-found cousin Nia but didn't get a response for five months. She eventually found someone on Facebook who knew her and connected the two.

"Three days later Nia texted me and started a conversation from there. She started to send me pictures of the males in her family and I was like we are definitely related we all have the same nose," said Antoinette Armstrong.

Antoinette told her cousin she believed her biological father's name was Micah and that was all it took.

"She said, that's my uncle's name," said Armstrong.

After an exchange of pictures and messages through Facebook, Micah Facetimed Antoinette. She was amazed by what she saw.

"As soon as he called me, I said wow, you have my entire face," said Antoinette Armstrong.

Micah then traveled from New York to Greensboro to do a DNA test with the twins.

"It was 99.99 percent he's the daddy," said Armstrong.

The three have been inseparable since, talking frequently, sharing stories, and learning more about one another. Angelique is into entertainment and turns out her father is too!

"I've done music videos, a few music videos, dances with a couple of artists, and performances," said Angelique Armstrong.

"The first time I heard about it I was very shocked. I'm very proud of them because this is not my time, it's their time. It's been like 30 years since they've been waiting for this," said Micah.

The twins know they're not alone in trying to find a loved one.

"Don't give up on who it is you're trying to look for because no matter what, it's about you and your happiness," said Antoinette Armstrong.