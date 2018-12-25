Video of a heart-wrenching Christmas gift has gone viral.

Brittany Garcia's little brother died in early October, and her family has been grieving the loss ever since.

She says her late brother was a police officer. So, she had an idea for how to keep his memory alive.

She went to Build-A-Bear and made a special stuffed bear in a law enforcement uniform with a personalized voice message.

On Christmas Eve, she gave the bear to her parents. When her mom opened the box, she found a bear dressed like her son that spoke with his voice.

The emotional moment has garnered more than 20,000 retweets on Twitter.

