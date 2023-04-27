Central Indiana law enforcement fulfills boy's Make-A-Wish to become police officer for a day

Gabe got his own radio, rode in the Noblesville Police Department Bearcat, toured the Hamilton County dispatch facility and met many local officers.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Say hello to the newest police officer in central Indiana!

On Tuesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office helped a boy named Gabe fulfill his Make-A-Wish by becoming a police officer for the day.

Officers with the Arcadia, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Westfield police departments also helped bring Gabe's wish to reality.

According to the Facebook post, a caravan of police vehicles greeted Gabe at his school — and Gabe was already dressed in his police uniform!

Officers issued Gabe his own radio for the day and selected the Noblesville Police Department BearCat armored vehicle to ride in on his way to tour the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Hamilton County Public Safety Communications Director Mike Hubbs then gave Gabe a tour of the dispatch facility, where he met the dispatchers he had been talking with on his radio.