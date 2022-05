Dorothy Zsido of Mount Carmel celebrated her milestone birthday of 106 on Monday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One birthday girl in Northumberland County marked 106 years young on Monday.

Employees at the Mansion in Sunbury threw Dorothy Zsido a party for her big day.

Dorothy grew up in Mount Carmel with more than a dozen brothers and sisters!

Dorothy tells us her secret to a long and healthy life is simple - don't smoke and work hard.

The birthday girl was treated to ice cream and cake for her special day.