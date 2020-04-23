Happy birthday, Jules!
This week, officers with the Clearwater Police Department turned on their emergency lights and sirens and sped off to a call -- a birthday girl in need!
Since Jules is spending her birthday at home because of the coronavirus, the officers held a parade down her front street. Jules and her family waved at the officers as they sent her happy birthday wishes.
We've seen many stories like this as groups work to uplift our community during the coronavirus pandemic. We've put together this list of quarantine birthday ideas if your birthday plans have to change because of social distancing.
You can also help a World War II hero celebrate his birthday. Lieutenant Colonel Sam Sachs will celebrate his 105th birthday on Sunday, April 26. His party was canceled by COVID-19, so instead, he's asking for people to send him a birthday card.
You can read more about Lt. Col. Sachs' life and get his address by clicking here.
RELATED: 5-year-old gets special birthday visit from deputies
RELATED: 92-year-old surprised with social distance birthday parade
RELATED: Happy birthday, Carter! Clearwater police, fire help make girl's birthday extra special
RELATED: 90-year-old Florida veteran gets birthday surprise from deputies
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Millions of stimulus checks will go out by mail Monday
- Tom Brady uses conch shell to welcome Gronk to Tampa Bay Bucs
- Scared to death: ER docs say people are dying because they're afraid to seek medical care during pandemic
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter