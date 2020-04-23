Happy birthday, Jules!

This week, officers with the Clearwater Police Department turned on their emergency lights and sirens and sped off to a call -- a birthday girl in need!

Since Jules is spending her birthday at home because of the coronavirus, the officers held a parade down her front street. Jules and her family waved at the officers as they sent her happy birthday wishes.

We've seen many stories like this as groups work to uplift our community during the coronavirus pandemic. We've put together this list of quarantine birthday ideas if your birthday plans have to change because of social distancing.

You can also help a World War II hero celebrate his birthday. Lieutenant Colonel Sam Sachs will celebrate his 105th birthday on Sunday, April 26. His party was canceled by COVID-19, so instead, he's asking for people to send him a birthday card.

You can read more about Lt. Col. Sachs' life and get his address by clicking here.

Happy birthday, Jules, from your friends at the police department. May all of your wishes come true! We’re glad we got to celebrate with you this morning! Have a terrific birthday! Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

