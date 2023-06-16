HCA Florida Northside Hospital caregiver retires after 47 years of employment

The hospital held a celebration for everyone to share their goodbyes with Pam Graham, even going above and beyond surprising her with family in attendance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — HCA Florida Northside Hospital celebrated the retirement of a veteran caregiver after 47 years of employment, a news release explains.

Pam Graham has worked at the St. Petersburg-based hospital since March 1976 when the hospital had only been open for two months. It was previously known as Hubert Rutland Hospital.

The veteran caregiver opened the hospital's same-day surgery department and was still "managing the relationships with physician offices up until the day she retired."

CEO of HCA Healthcare Sam Hazen sent Graham a book written by HCA Founder Dr. Thomas Frist with a personal congratulatory note on her retirement.

"Pam will be missed by our caregivers, patients and physicians," the release read in part.

"Thomas Frist, HCA Founder, would say 'Good People Beget Good People,'” Valerie Powell-Stafford, CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital, said in a statement. "Pam is good a person.