Healthy baby girl born on 'Twos'-day at Bayfront Health St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — While some people spent Tuesday manifesting all their dreams to come true, a family did actually have their dreams come true with the birth of their daughter!

On 2/22/2022, newborn baby Savannah was welcomed to the world at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Baby Place, which is located on the third floor of John Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

She weighed in at 5 pounds, 6 ounces and is described as being healthy. Mom and dad are doing fine as well.

The twins were born in a hospital that was designed "for a very special time in [the family's] life," according to the hospital's website.

Two other families were saying hello to their fresh set of twins on the crazy "Twos-day!"

The Ganez and the Lopez-Torres families welcomed their twins to the world on the same magical day at Tampa General Hospital.

This once-in-a-lifetime miracle birth of twins on 2/22/2022 won't be anywhere close to possible for another 200 years, but the staff at TGH says they'll be waiting until it does.

The Obstetrics Center at TGH delivers more than 6,000 babies annually — how lucky for two sets of twins to be born on that special 'Twos'-day!

"Sometimes the stars align to make magic happen," the hospital wrote a the Twitter post.