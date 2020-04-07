The drive-thru parade in honor of Erline Dennis was home to many guests honking their horns in celebration, dropping off gifts and wishing her a “Happy Birthday”.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s not everyday you celebrate a milestone as special as turning 100-years-old! Erline Dennis did just that Friday afternoon through a celebratory parade with the help of family, friends and the community of High Point.

The drive-thru parade in honor of Dennis was home to many guests honking their horns in celebration, dropping off gifts and wishing her a “Happy Birthday”.

Dennis had the honor of turning 100 this past Thursday.

A spokesperson for Greater First United United Baptist Church, where Dennis attends church said she taught with Guilford County Schools for 40 years before retiring, spending most of her time and as a 5th and 6th grade teacher.

The spokesperson said a small reception was held before the parade which was home to special guests such as City of High Point mayor pro-tem Chris Williams, State House of representative Cecil Brockman, sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County commissioner Carlvena Foster and more.

Greater United’s spokesperson said Dennis is a founding member of the church and said she served as church clerk for many years and still serves at the church.

The spokesperson said Dennis is a golden member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Dennis is said by the spokesperson to have graduated from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and is a graduate from Winston-Salem State University, earned her Master’s Degree from Columbia University, and a certification as a reading specialist from the University of Colorado.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.