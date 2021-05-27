Marley Comito hatched a surprise plan after her grandmother Pamela took an untimely fall and ended up in the hospital, preventing a trip for her graduation.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Sometimes the classics need to be updated a bit.

Most of us have heard the dusty old saying that a picture is worth 1,000 words, but for soon-to-be Hopkins High School graduate Marley Comito, an image she wanted was worth 1,000 miles.

1,008, to be exact.

Comito just returned to Minnesota Thursday following a whirlwind surprise junket to Newark, New Jersey to see her grandmother Pamela Green. Grandma Pam was supposed to fly here on Friday in time to see Marley get her diploma next week, but fell and fractured her pelvis just days before the trip.

Marley says her grandmother was "devastated... not about the injury, but because of the fact that they (her grandparents) could no longer get a picture of me with my cap and gown."

Thinking about her grandma over the weekend, Comito cooked up the idea of a surprise visit to the hospital in New Jersey to take that coveted picture. Marley and her mom, longtime Twin Cities journalist and media personality Jordana Green, found a flight that would work and Hopkins High School agreed to lend her a cap and gown ahead of time.

Marley landed in Jersey, her uncle picked her up at the airport and it wasn't long before they were standing outside Grandma Pam's hospital room. Marley took her mask off (she is fully vaccinated) and walked in like she was crossing the stage to grab her diploma. Her beloved grandma was speechless.

"I wanted to take a picture with you," Marley said giggling.

"Oh... I can't believe it!!" said Grandma Pam.

The moment was so awesome TODAY Show anchor Hoda Kotb played it on Thursday for her Morning Boost, a segment designed to send people into the day feeling good about the world.