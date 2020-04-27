HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Nurses and doctors are getting a lot of attention these days – and deservedly so – for fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

But we can’t forget the fearless members of law enforcement who are hitting the streets everyday to keep us all safe despite the ever-present risk of infection.

And the K-9s they rely on are always right alongside them. Those are the deputies Piper wanted to thank.

She stopped by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with a special treat – a box full of peanut butter pupcakes.

Deputies said thank you in a Facebook post and said their K-9 partners enjoyed every chop-licking bite of Piper’s delicious pupcakes.

