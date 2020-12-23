Santa, his helpers from Barrington Middle School and local sheriff's office spread holiday joy

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The people who live at Baldomero Lopez State Veterans Home in Land O' Lakes got a holiday surprise this week.
Students with Barrington Middle School's FFA and Hillsborough County school resource officer Scot Davis stopped by Tuesday to deliver packages to veterans and the people who work with them.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said this is Deputy Davis' twelfth year coordinating the special event. Their goal is to make sure those who served our country and the workers who care for them know they are appreciated, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
While things did look a little different this year because of COVID-19, it didn't stop Santa and his deputy helpers from greeting the residents from a safe distance outside.
