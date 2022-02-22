Two for Twosday: Houston babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22. Oh, and one of them has 2 teeth!

Baby Presley Vaclavik and Annalise Carrion came into this world at a special time on a special date.

HOUSTON — On "Twosday" at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22, Annalise Carrion and Presley Vaclavik made their grand entrances into the world at two Houston hospitals.

Annalise came into the world at HCA Healthcare in Tomball after mom spent two days in labor.

She is 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long. And Annalise already has two teeth, according to mom, Joseline Martinez, who was also born with two teeth.

The proud dad is Abed Carrion and this is their first baby.

Presley was born at The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Mom Haley was in labor for two days before delivering her adorable baby girl.

Presley weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces and is also 20 inches long.

We're told Presley and Haley are doing great and dad Justin is beaming with pride.

This is the couple's first child.

We'll meet the beautiful families on KHOU 11 at 5 p.m.

2-22-22 is an extremely rare occurrence because it's both a palindrome -- meaning it reads the same forward and backward -- and an ambigram, which is a date that looks the same upside down.

222 is also referred to as an "angel number" in the spiritual world of numerology. Some believe it's a message from guardian angels that symbolizes hope, rebirth and new beginnings.