NBA star leaves $1,000 tip at Delray Beach restaurant

“Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID."
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond plays against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball gamein Cleveland. General manager Koby Altman wasn't necessarily in the market for another front court player, not with Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. already on the roster. But he said the chance to add a player of Drummond's caliber, a versatile, rebounding machine and proven veteran who will make the Cavs' younger players better immediately and perhaps in the future, was too enticing.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach waitress initially had no idea who she was waiting on, but she certainly did after she looked at the tip he left her.

On her Instagram page, kaxandr a.diaz posted a heartfelt message after NBA player Andre Drummond left her a $1,000 tip.

“Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID," Diaz wrote.

Drummond's tab was $164.25, but he tacked on the generous tip to Diaz, a server at Che Restaurant.

"I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd."

