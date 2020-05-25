NBA star leaves $1,000 tip at Delray Beach restaurant

“Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID."

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach waitress initially had no idea who she was waiting on, but she certainly did after she looked at the tip he left her.

On her Instagram page, kaxandr a.diaz posted a heartfelt message after NBA player Andre Drummond left her a $1,000 tip.

“Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID," Diaz wrote.

Drummond's tab was $164.25, but he tacked on the generous tip to Diaz, a server at Che Restaurant.

"I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd."

