See something, say something: Instacart driver recounts how she may have saved a customer's life

In the viral TikTok video, the woman says she believed a customer had a propane tank leaking.

In a recent emotional TikTok video that's gone viral, a driver with grocery delivery service Instacart recounts an experience she had with a customer that could have saved their life.

Sitting inside her car, Jessica Higgs is in tears as she tells the story. She says a daughter ordered food for her older father who was unable to shop by himself.

Higgs says, when she arrived, she was instructed to leave the food out on the man's porch. However, something inside Higgs told her to go the extra mile.

She says she's not allowed to enter a customer's home, but she used her best judgment and just felt the need to help the man bring his food inside. After placing the food on the man's counter, Higgs says she felt something was off and decided to message the woman who ordered the food.

"He just looked sick and I didn't know what to do," Higgs says in the video.

She says she messaged the woman telling her that the dad was "not doing good. He's sick. There's a propane tank in there. I was in there maybe five feet and I got dizzy."

Higgs says she told the woman there might be a leak in the house and left it at that.

The next morning, Higgs says she woke up to find the woman's $14 tip had been upgraded to $100 and a review was left. In it, Higgs says the woman says her son checked on her father and found that the propane tank was leaking.

"You definitely saved my dad and my younger son's life," the woman wrote.

"I'm just an Instacart worker, but if you see something, say something," Higgs says at the end of her video.

In a statement, Instacart said it was thankful for shoppers like Jessica.

"We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others. This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica," Instacart said.