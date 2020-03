JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Easton, a 5-year-old kindergartener at Lester Elementary, wanted to dress as his school security officer Jefferey Cross for Dress As Your Favorite Person Day because he says “he keeps me safe.”

Easton's mom, Lauryn Blocker, made him a shirt so he could surprise Officer Cross at school.

Best buds for sure! 💛

